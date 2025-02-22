Wanted drug peddler arrested with heroin in Chandigarh

A proclaimed offender (PO) and drug peddler has been arrested by the Crime Branch of the UT police. The accused, identified as Parwinder Singh, alias Jatt (47), had opened fire on a Delhi Police team in Amritsar in 2023.

He was arrested with 66.35 grams of heroin by a team, led by Inspector Satvinder Singh, while they were on patrol duty in the city. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station.

According to the police, Parwinder was first arrested under the NDPS Act in Amritsar and later nabbed by the Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB) with 1 kg heroin. He was convicted in the case.

During his imprisonment, two more NDPS cases were registered against him in Chandigarh and he was also convicted in both cases.

He was released on bail from Burail Jail in 2022. He jumped bail and was declared a PO. While evading arrest, he hid in Rohtak with his jail mate Ankit Narwal, an accused in a double murder case in Chandigarh, who also had links with narco-gangster Rajan Bhatti, the police said.

During the run, Parwinder met another narco-gangster, Kawaljeet Singh, whom he had met in the jail. In 2023, Parwinder and Kawaljeet opened fire on a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell team in Amritsar. While Kawaljeet was arrested on the spot, Parwinder escaped.

The police revealed that Parwinder had been supplying drugs to local peddlers in Chandigarh.