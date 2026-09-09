War injury pension arrears can’t be restricted , says HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that a soldier who fought for the nation and suffered a shell injury, resulting in damage to his eye “deserves appreciation and recognition, rather than looking for the reasons to deny the claim”. The assertion came as a Division Bench ruled that arrears of war injury pension payable to the soldier, who suffered an injury during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, could not be restricted to three years merely because the claim was raised belatedly.

The Division Bench of Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi and Justice Amarinder Singh Grewal further observed that the entitled benefits “should have been extended by the Union of India to such a brave soldier”, rather than leaving it to the injured soldier or his family to seek them.

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The Bench made the observations while allowing a petition challenging the August 21, 2019, order of the Armed Forces Tribunal, Regional Bench, Chandigarh, which had restricted the arrears of war injury pension to three years, preceding the filing of the original application.

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The petitioner’s husband had suffered a shell-wound injury on the left side of his face during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, resulting in “hypermetropic astigmatism left eye”. The injury was held attributable to military service, but the benefit of war injury pension was not extended to him at the relevant time. The benefit was subsequently extended on the petitioner’s claim, though arrears were restricted to three years.

The Union of India did not dispute the factual position before the high court. Its counsel, however, submitted that the petitioner or her husband should have remained vigilant and claimed the benefit at the earliest.

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“Once the fact that the husband of the petitioner suffered a war injury and that too while fighting for India against Pakistan in the 1971 war, the benefit of war injury pension should have been extended to him by the state respondents, rather than being claimed by the injured soldier or his family,” the Bench observed.

The Bench held that the petitioner was entitled to war injury pension arrears from the date on which her husband became entitled to the benefit. The court consequently set aside thetribunal’s restriction limiting arrears to three years.