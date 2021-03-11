Ward servant molests patient, suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

A ward servant posted at the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, has been accused of sexually harassing a patient. The incident was reported on May 23. A committee of doctors conducted an inquiry after a complaint was submitted to the police today. The Health Department had received a complaint regarding sexual harassment of a patient.

As per the allegations, during the ECG, the suspect touched the patient inappropriately and passed some objectionable remarks.

Following the complaint, the department constituted an inquiry committee, comprising three doctors. The committee concluded that there seemed some genuine substance in the allegations. Proper protocol was not followed during the ECG process.

The ward servant has been put under suspension by the Medical Superintendent of the GMSH, Sector 16.

The department has forwarded the complaint and the inquiry report to the SHO, Mani Majra, for further action.

A police official said the complaint had been received and it would be investigated.