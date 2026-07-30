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Home / Chandigarh / Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Ayali, 14 others booked over Wednesday’s protest in Chandigarh

Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Ayali, 14 others booked over Wednesday’s protest in Chandigarh

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De supporters took out a march, seeking the release of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and the Bandi Singhs

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:33 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Protesters pushed against barricades at the Sector 45-50 dividing road in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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The Chandigarh Police booked Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Singh Ayali and 14 others for clashing with police after officers stopped them from marching to gherao Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence on Wednesday during the party’s protest.

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Besides Ayali, an MLA from Dakha on a SAD ticket, police named 14 others in the FIR, including Satinderjit Singh Gill, Kabal Singh Bhullar, Parmjit Singh Johal, Chamkaur Singh Dhunn and Iman Singh Khara.

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Akali Dal Waris Punjab De supporters took out a march, seeking the release of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh and the Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners).

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On their way to Mann’s residence, police stopped them and used water cannons to disperse party workers after a large number of them broke through police barricades at the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

Police said several officers were hurt, some seriously.

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According to the FIR, police repeatedly informed the protesters that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were in force, advising them to shift their protest to the designated rally ground in Sector 25 after obtaining permission.

The FIR claimed that after some party leaders instructed supporters to break the barricades and move ahead, protesters carrying swords and other traditional weapons allegedly charged towards the police barricades.

Some protesters climbed atop a water cannon vehicle and damaged its nozzle.

They also assaulted its driver, the FIR claimed.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 121 (1) (penalises voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant to deter them from their duty), 132 (punishes assault or criminal force used to deter a public servant from duty) and 223 (disobedience of a lawful order given by a public servant) of the BNS.

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