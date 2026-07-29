'Waris Punjab De' march in Chandigarh: Police use water cannons, barricades to stop protesters

Leaders and workers of Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) on Wednesday set out on a foot march from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali to gherao the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding the release of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Dibrugarh Jail, and other Sikh leaders.

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A heavy police force was deployed at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, with multiple barricades put in place to stop the protesters.

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Police also used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators as they attempted to move forward.

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#WATCH | Chandigarh: An Akali Dal Waris Punjab De worker climbs over a water cannon vehicle during their protest demanding the release of its MP Amritpal Singh and other Sikh leaders. pic.twitter.com/GdetjHx5VA — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2026

In view of the march, Chandigarh Traffic Police imposed diversions and restrictions on several key routes between Chandigarh and Mohali, including stretches near the UT-Mohali border, Sarovar Path and ISBT-43, and advised commuters to avoid the affected roads.

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Traffic movement remained diverted and restricted on the stretch from the UT-Mohali border (behind Burail Jail) to Sector 50/51 Chowk, and further from Sector 50/51 Chowk to Sector 44/45-50/51 Chowk (Gaushala Chowk) along Sarovar Path, including the Sector 44/45 light point.