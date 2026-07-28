Waris Punjab De to hold march in Chandigarh tomorrow; Manpreet Ayali appeals for peaceful protest

Seeking the release of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and other Bandi Sikhs lodged in different jails across the country, leaders, workers and supporters of the organisation will hold a peaceful march in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Waris Punjab De leader Manpreet Singh Ayali on Tuesday appealed to the youth and the public to participate in the protest while maintaining peace and law and order.

Advertisement

“We are going to Chandigarh in large numbers. We expect around 500 vehicles from my area (Dakha and around) to participate in the peaceful protest. We will gather at Gurdwara Amb Sahib and then march towards the Chief Minister’s residence,” Ayali said.

Advertisement

He urged people to join the protest while emphasising that it should remain peaceful. He appealed to all participants to refrain from any act of violence.

In a post on his Facebook page, Ayali said citizens must raise their voice for what he described as their “just demands”. He further alleged that opposition parties could attempt to disrupt the protest and appealed to supporters not to let such attempts succeed.

Advertisement

Ayali claimed that the cases registered against Amritpal and other Bandi Sikhs were fabricated. Referring to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), he questioned the continued detention of Amritpal in Dibrugarh Jail despite what he claimed was a clean chit by the agency. He also questioned why the detained leaders had not been released on parole.

“They have always raised their voice for Punjab and Punjabis. We have to awaken the authorities through a peaceful protest. Leaders of Waris Punjab De from all districts will lead the march, followed by the youth,” Ayali said.