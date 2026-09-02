Warring questions law and order after assault on 3-yr-old girl

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Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday expressed shock over the brutal assault on a three-year-old girl in Gidderbaha, saying the incident had raised serious questions over the law and order situation in the state.Warring said the reported brutality against the child, followed by her being thrown near a railway track, was deeply disturbing. He said the girl was currently undergoing treatment at hospital.

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“CM Bhagwant Mann must answer: Who is responsible for ensuring the safety of Punjab’s women and children? Why are criminals becoming so fearless?” Warring asked.

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The Punjab Congress chief said the safety of every child was the government’s responsibility and demanded that the accused be arrested at the earliest. He also called for the strictest punishment against those responsible in accordance with the law.