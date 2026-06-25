Warriors defeat Strikers by 5 wickets, enter Chandigarh Premier League final

Rock Garden Warriors entered the final of the Chandigarh Premier League by registering a five-wicket victory over Capital Strikers at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula.

Advertisement

After winning the toss and electing to field, the Warriors restricted the Strikers to 159 runs at the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 20 overs. The Strikers got off to a brisk start through Nehal Pajni, who scored 36 runs off 19 balls. Skipper Arjun Azad scored 47 runs off 29 balls. Chetan Redhu claimed three wickets for the bowling side, while Raman Bishnoi claimed two and Nishunk Birla one.

Advertisement

In reply, the Warriors achieved the target with five wickets in hand. Aarush Bhandari fashioned the victory with a 70-run contribution, studded with 10 boundaries. Bishnoi made 39 runs off 15 balls, hitting four sixes and two boundaries. Sahil Kumar was the most successful bowler for the Strikers. He took two wickets while Ranvijay Singh Lalotra and Nikhil Sharma claimed one each.