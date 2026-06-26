Warriors to face Kings in Chandigarh Premier League final today

Debutant Rock Garden Warriors will take on defending champions Chandigarh Kings in the final of the 4th Chandigarh Premier League (CPL) at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3, Panchkula, on Friday.

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Warriors secured their place in the final with a thrilling five-wicket victory over Capital Strikers. Chasing a target of 160, Aarash Bhandari posted 70 and Raman Bishnoi contributed 39, as Warriors made their way to the final. Earlier, Strikers posted 159 on the board with skipper Arjun Azad scoring 47, while Nehaj Pajni contributing 36.

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In the final, Warriors will be banking heavily on their in-form opener and wicketkeeper-batter Aarush Bhandari, who amassed 449 in the tournament. Raman Bishnoi (282) and skipper Deepender Kush (272) will also carry a huge responsibility in the team’s quest for the title. In the bowling department, Yuvraj Singh, with 14 wickets and Chetan Reddu with 10 wickets will be their best bet.

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Defending champions Kings had already booked their place in the final by defeating HIIMS Hawks in the first semifinal. The side has been led by captain Shivam Bhambri, who is currently the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 573. Bhambri has also made valuable contributions with the ball by claiming seven wickets. The team will also rely on the batting strength of Aarnav Bansal (329), Akshit Rana (266) and Bhagmender Lather (201). Rohit Dhanda is the leading wicket taker with 14 wickets, and Gaurav Gambhir has bagged 12.

Administrator of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria, along with H Rajesh Prasad, Chief Secretary, Chandigarh Administration and actor Aparshakti Khurana, will attend the final match.