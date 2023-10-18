Waste Collection: Chandigarh MC House trashes proposal to reduce fee for industries

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 17

In a blow to industrialists, MC councillors categorically refused to allow the proposed big reduction in garbage collection charges during the House meeting today.

Garbage collection charges for small and cottage industry workshops up to 1 kanal is Rs 1,000 per month and for godowns and cold storages up to 1 kanal Rs 2,000. It was proposed that all units upto 1 kanal should be charged at the rate of Rs 150 per month month and those above 1 kanal Rs 300 per month.

The total annual revenue collection from 3,457 units as per existing rates is estimated at Rs 4.17 crore, which would have come down drastically to Rs 70.88 lakh if the proposal was okayed.

Among councillors, ruling BJP’s Kanwarjit Singh Rana, who is also Senior Deputy Mayor, vehemently protested the move. “It seems there is a ploy to favour a particular section. Rising above party lines, I want to say it is wrong agenda. Why should we reduce garbage collection rates for those who earn big. Why should the cash-starved MC face a loss of over Rs 3 crore each year?”

AAP councillor Prem Lata alleged that the Mayor, an industrialist himself, should not be a trader’s Mayor only. Councillors said more than industrialists, UT villagers, who earn little, needed the reduction in charges.

BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi said, “If you (Mayor) want to slash the charges of the Industrial Area, a new agenda should be brought for reduction in the fee for all commercial and residential properties in the city.”

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the agenda was prepared on the Mayor’s request. However, the latter remained mum when the councillors castigated the agenda.

Earlier, the Joint Forum of Industries had urged the Mayor, “...the imposition of garbage cess is purely not justified since the industries do not produce any garbage. The residue such as iron scrap is reutilised and items like cardboard, etc, are sold as scrap. Similarly, the waste generated at places like hotels is collected and utilised by farming units. Therefore, the actual garbage generated in the industrial sector was even lower than household waste.”

Councillors oppose agenda tooth and nail