Waste collection, disposal major challenges in city

Chandigarh, November 14

Garbage collection and its disposal are major challenges faced by residents of the city.

This was stated in a vision document, “Future Ready Chandigarh-2030 and Beyond”, which was drafted and finalised by the UT Administration in consultation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to make UT the country’s most sustainable city by 2030, promoting solutions that work for the people and the planet.

According to the document, among the current challenges faced by the citizens of Chandigarh, the most troublesome is garbage collection and its disposal, followed by increasing traffic and parking problem.

“Garbage collection and proper disposal of waste is the most mentioned problem by citizens of Chandigarh. The next most recurring problem is the increasing traffic and resultant parking issue because of the rising number of vehicles,” listed the document.

Though overall citizens feel that Chandigarh is a safe and peaceful city, there is a growing concern about crime and drug abuse, reports the UNDP. “The problem is strongly linked with the paying guests (PGs) in the city which is also making the citizens concerned about their culture and impact on next generation,” stated the report.

A new vehicle-based garbage collection system was started in the city in December 2020. Earlier, it was started in Sectors 1-30 and then extended to the southern sectors in 2021.

Residents have been routinely complaining about irregularities in the service and also that the garbage collectors don’t remove trash from the second and third floors of houses. The garbage collection charges have also led to a confusion among the residents. The MC is collecting garbage charges through water bills.

The MC medical officer of health, Dr Amrit Pal Singh Warring, was also removed from the post in November 2021 over the city’s poor show in the Swacch Survekshan rankings.

The Municipal Corporation had launched a door-to-door garbage collection through motorised vehicles on the directions of the National Green Tribunal on solid waste management in Chandigarh.