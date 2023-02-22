Waste not sorted, 565 fined in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

Tightening the noose around violators not segregating waste at source, the MC today issued challans to 565 residents. Yesterday, 786 violators were challaned.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said it had been over three years since segregation of waste at source was made mandatory. However, it was observed at the material recovery facilities and the waste processing plant that residents were giving mixed refuse to door-to-door garbage collectors, which adversely affected the process of composting. She said the MC was committed to achieving 100 per cent waste processing, but it required 100 per cent waste segregation.