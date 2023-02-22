Waste not sorted, 565 fined in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 21
Tightening the noose around violators not segregating waste at source, the MC today issued challans to 565 residents. Yesterday, 786 violators were challaned.
MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said it had been over three years since segregation of waste at source was made mandatory. However, it was observed at the material recovery facilities and the waste processing plant that residents were giving mixed refuse to door-to-door garbage collectors, which adversely affected the process of composting. She said the MC was committed to achieving 100 per cent waste processing, but it required 100 per cent waste segregation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...