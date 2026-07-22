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Home / Chandigarh / Waste piles up in Fatehgarh Sahib, Sirhind amid workers’ strike

Waste piles up in Fatehgarh Sahib, Sirhind amid workers’ strike

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Surinder Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 12:58 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Residents fear the situation could worsen with the onset of the monsoon, as rainwater may spread the waste, clog drains and increase the risk of waterborne diseases and an epidemic.
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The areas of Sirhind and Fatehgarh Sahib are facing near hell-like conditions as heaps of garbage have piled up across residential areas, markets and roads following indefinite strike by sanitation workers of the Municipal Council over their long-pending demands.

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With door-to-door waste collection having been suspended, overflowing garbage dumps have become a common sight, emitting a foul smell and causing widespread inconvenience to residents. Stray animals are rummaging through the waste, scattering it on roads and creating further unhygienic conditions. Residents fear the situation could worsen with the onset of the monsoon, as rainwater may spread the waste, clog drains and increase the risk of waterborne diseases and an epidemic.

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The sanitation workers, under the banner of their union, have been staging a protest outside the Municipal Council office after suspending the work. Union president Rajesh Kumar said the employees had been forced to intensify their agitation due to the government’s continued neglect. Despite repeated assurances, not a single sanitation worker had been regularised, he alleged. The union is demanding regularisation of all contractual employees, enhancement of wages, release of pending dearness allowance (DA) instalments, implementation of a pension scheme and other service benefits.

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Former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra, accompanied by municipal councillors, joined the protest and extended support to the workers.

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