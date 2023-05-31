Waste Plant: Congress, AAP agree to attend presentation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

The Congress and the AAP have agreed to attend a presentation on the issue of setting up a new waste processing plant by the MC. Following this, a House meeting will be held for its approval.

A meeting of councillors belonging to the Congress was held at Rajiv Gandhi Congress Bhawan here today. All councillors expressed their views. In the end, it was decided that the Congress will attend the presentation on garbage processing plant as requested by Mayor Anup Gupta. It was felt that the party should see this presentation with an open mind in the interest of the city. Party president HS Lucky said after seeing the presentation, the party would again hold a meeting of its councillors and take a call on the proposed plant.

Earlier, AAP’s ex-president Prem Garg had announced that party councillors will attend the presentation.