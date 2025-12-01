DT
Home / Chandigarh / Wastewater flowing into Chandigarh’s N-Choe: Centre admits in Parliament

Wastewater flowing into Chandigarh’s N-Choe: Centre admits in Parliament

On Day 1 of Winter Session, Environment Ministry acknowledges repeated discharge, lapses in monitoring and absence of rejuvenation plan for city’s key seasonal stream

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:21 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
A view of the N-Choe at Sector 23 in Chandigarh. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
The Centre on Monday formally acknowledged that wastewater has been flowing into Chandigarh’s N-Choe — the seasonal stream that cuts through the heart of the city — in response to a starred question raised by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari.

Replying to a question on environmental neglect during the first day of the winter session in the Lok Sabha, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav admitted that the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) had reported “at times some discharge of wastewater” into the N-Choe over the last year, despite repeated directions to local authorities to keep the stream free of sewage and solid waste.

Tewari’s question highlighted unchecked pollution, persistent sewage overflows, high coliform levels and the failure of urban bodies to implement long-term sewage and drainage management plans for Chandigarh’s natural watercourses, including the N-Choe. He also sought details on accountability for recurring violations and whether any rejuvenation proposal had ever been undertaken.

In his written reply, the minister confirmed that last year’s National Green Tribunal (NGT) proceedings — initiated suo motu — had flagged sewage flow from a broken pipeline at Sector 36, which was later repaired. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) inspection found solid-waste dumping near Hibiscus Garden and recommended measures, including tapping all leakages and installing protective netting to prevent littering along the drain.

The NGT, after inspecting the situation, directed the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to ensure “regular and continuous monitoring so that no sewage flows into N-Choe.” Yet, the CPCC informed the ministry that incidents of wastewater discharge continued to occur.

The reply also disclosed significant gaps in sewage-treatment oversight. Of Chandigarh’s eight terminal STPs with a capacity of 253.5 MLD, six were not transmitting online effluent-quality data to the CPCB, prompting statutory directions issued to the Municipal Corporation on October 30 this year.

In another crucial admission, the Centre stated that no proposal for rejuvenation or restoration of the N-Choe had been made in the last three years, even though the 12.5-km stretch serves as a vital ecological spine for Chandigarh before draining into Mohali and ultimately the Ghaggar in Patiala district.

