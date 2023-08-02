Watch: B Praak’s song ‘Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh’ is finally out

Chandigarh, August 2
B Praak’s song on Chandigarh ahead of the Swacch Survekshan is finally out with singer hailing city beautiful and asking its residents to keep it clean.
The song titled “Rakhna Sambhal Chandigarh”, was released by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today evening.
Mayor Anup Gupta during the launch of the song gave a call for action— to unite and make Chandigarh top the chart in 'swachhta'.
He said people should start segregating waste properly, adopt home composting and say no to littering.
The song is reportedly done completely free of cost for Municipal Corporation Chandigarh. The shooting of the song has been done at all iconic places, including Sector 17, Rose Garden, Rock Garden and various other streets of the city beautiful.
