Watch: Youths in SUVs create ruckus on Chandigarh roads, challaned after video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

Chandigarh traffic police have issued challans against 3 after a video of several youths hanging out of windows, sitting on the roof and the bonnets of SUVs went viral.

The police officials told that the driving licences of the youths was confiscated.

In the 18-second footage of a vehicle rally, including SUVs of Chandigarh and Punjab numbers, taken out along Dakshin Marg, youths are seen hanging out of windows, sitting on roofs and bonnets, in clear violation of traffic rules.

Allegedly posted on Instagram, the video caught the attention of someone, who reported the matter to the police.

The police said three vehicles had been issued challans for three offences — carrying a person on bonnet, changing lanes without signal and dangerous driving.