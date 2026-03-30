Water bottles, tea for Rs 10 at Chandigarh international airport

Water bottle for Rs 10 (500ml), tea for Rs 10, coffee for Rs 20 and samosa for Rs 20 are available at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport Chandigarh from today.

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The UDAN Yatri Cafe, a Central Government’s initiative to provide affordable food and beverages for passengers, was inaugurated in the departure area of the airport.

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Other facilities made available in the departure area are Wi-Fi, Digi Yatra and a kids’ zone. The Digi Yatra enables digital processing at entry, security and boarding points using a single-token biometric system, significantly reducing wait time.

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This initiative is part of the government’s vision, “Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik”. The UDAN Cafe concept is being implemented at airports across the country. Chandigarh, Hisar and Lucknow were covered under the programme today to make airports useful and convenient for all passengers.

Earlier, passengers had to pay exorbitant prices for food and beverages at the international airport with no affordable options available there.