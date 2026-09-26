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Home / Chandigarh / Water cannons used as Congress workers march towards ECI office in Chandigarh

Water cannons used as Congress workers march towards ECI office in Chandigarh

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was among several party leaders detained during the protest

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:50 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Police use water cannon on Congress worker while they try to break barricades for going to the Election Commission of India (ECI) office, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky
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The police used water cannons on Friday as the Congress staged protests across the city against the Election Commission of India (ECI). Separate demonstrations were organised by the Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana Congress units, with the Punjab Congress leading the largest gathering.

Police action was taken near Sector 17 when Punjab Congress workers attempted to march towards the ECI office in Sector 18, prompting heavy security deployment in the area.

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Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was among several party leaders detained during the protest. Newly appointed Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot was not present on the occasion. Warring reportedly climbed atop a bus in an attempt to evade detention before being taken to the Sector 17 police station. Police officials later confirmed that no FIR had been registered in connection with the protest.

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The demonstration caused traffic congestion in and around Sectors 17 and 19 throughout the day. Barricades were erected on the stretch leading from Sector 17 to Sector 18, particularly near the Sector 17-18 light point, while a large contingent of police personnel was deployed to manage the situation.

The Congress had called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing recent media reports related to him.

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