Water enters GPO basement

Water enters GPO basement

MC officials on toes, asked to submit report in 24 hours
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
MC officials near the waterlogged basement of the GPO in Sector 17 in Chandigarh.
Continuing rain caused huge traffic jams on waterlogged road across the city. Besides, rainwater entered the basements of several buildings in Sector 17, including the GPO building.

The MC officials carried out an extensive inspection across sectors to assess the situation and address waterlogging issues.

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar also visited the GPO building. He was accompanied by the Chief Engineer and other MC officers. The GPO complex has been plagued by persistent water accumulation, resulting in foul smell, mosquito breeding and potential damage to equipment.

Amit Kumar issued strict directions to the departments concerned to investigate the reasons for the unresolved complaints and fix accountability. He instructed all municipal wings to carry out inspections in areas within their respective jurisdictions and submit reports within 24 hours.

The District Courts parking area was also submerged in rainwater.

Arun Vohra, an advocate, said lawyers and visitors had a tough time parking their vehicles.

The waterlogged underbridges at Sector 15 and Industrial Area were closed to traffic. The other areas which witnessed waterlogging included sector 51, 54, 55, 43 and Sadar Bazar 19, sector 34 and Daria village.

Randhir Singh, a resident of Manimajra, said the heavy rain had further deteriorated the condition of the roads. Ram Sumer of Dhanas said many areas in the locality remained waterlogged.

Rainwater also entered houses situated on the main roads in Sector 15, 16, 21, 20 and other sectors.

