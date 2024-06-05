Water leakage plugged near Sector 65 flats in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 4

A day after Chandigarh Tribune highlighted the wastage of drinking water on a street of Sector 65 HIG houses, the Water Supply and Sanitation Department and the MC swung into action today morning and started the pipeline repair work.

The Chandigarh Tribune had carried the news report “Drinking water going waste on Mohali streets” on Monday.

Residents and area councillor Kulwant Singh Kaler gathered at the spot and apprised the Water Supply and Sanitation Department and the MC officials about the leakage due to the damage by road repair work.

In the application to the Sub-Divisional Engineer of the department, residents had stated that, “A road repair machine had damaged the direct line of drinking water supply in front of houses 661A and 662A at Phase XI here on May 22.”

Residents further said the supply of water in the area had been affected even as water due to the leakage had started stagnating on the road for over a fortnight. The residents said potable water was going waste on the streets during peak summers and motorists were facing inconvenience due to slush on the road.

