Water supply affected in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 22

Power outage hit the water supply in most parts of the city and the situation is likely to worsen in the next two days if the electricity supply is not restored.

In some sectors, there was no water supply while at some places, the supply was at low pressure. “There is no supply since morning as water is supplied through booster pumps. People had not idea that water issue could also crop up as there was no alert on it,” said Brijesh, a resident of Sector 44.

“We got only one-hour water supply in the morning through generators after we raised the issue with the local MC office. However, there was no supply in the evening. We have never seen such a situation in Chandigarh,” said Col Gursewak Singh (retd), president, RWA, Modern Housing Complex. “Even if water tankers were called, water could not be taken to upper floors for want of power supply,” said Anish Garg, a resident of Sector 44.

“We have been supporting powermen, but cannot continue to do so at the cost of residents,” said Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Resident Association of Welfare Federation.

Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman, Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh, said, “When the electricity department is in profit, it should not be given into private hands. Also, it should be ensured if privatisation is done, the tariff will not be increased and the interest of the employees will be saved.”

Admitting that the water supply was affected, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “We have released complaint numbers. Our teams are in the field and they are helping people. We have enough generators and water tankers to deal with the situation for two days.”

Areas hit

Reports of no or low water supply came from Sector 44, 45, 46, 27, 22, 28, 40, 41, 38, 24, 38 and Mani Majra.

Civic body issues complaint numbers

Chandigarh: In view of water crisis due to the strike by electricity employees, the local MC has issued numbers on which complaints can be lodged. People can register complaints at the complaint booth, Sector 15, on 0172-2540200. The overall incharge of the Emergency Control Room is Executive Engineer Rajinder Singh, who can be contacted on 9872511338. TNS