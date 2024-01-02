Water supply disrupted in Dera Bassi society

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, January 1

Enthusiasm for the new year did not last long among the residents of the Silver City housing society in the Mubarikpur road area as the drinking water supply in the locality was disrupted on the very first day of the year. The disruption of water supply is being attributed to the breakdown of the only tubewell there. The water supply could not be restored until late in the evening. Irked by the disruption in water supply, some residents staged a protest. In view of the inconvenience faced by the residents, the residents’ welfare association requisitioned water tankers.

