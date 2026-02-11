Water supply to be at low pressure from Feb 11 to 13 in Chandigarh

The water supply will be at low pressure during evening hours in the city from February 11 to 13 due to urgent repair and replacement of a pipeline (Phase-III) at Darpan Colony, railway line, Madauli. Besides, there will be a shutdown from February 11 to 13 for 72 hours.
During this shutdown and repair period, there will be no pumping of water from Phase-III (Kajauli) to waterworks, Sector-39, Chandigarh. The MC has requested all residents to co-operate and bear with the inconvenience during this essential maintenance work.
According to the water supply schedule for February 11 and 12, the supply will be at full pressure from 3:30 am to 9 am and at low pressure from 6 pm to 8:30 pm. On February 13, supply will be at full pressure from 4:30 am to 9 am and at low pressure from 6 pm to 8:30 pm.