Home / Chandigarh / Water supply to be at low pressure from Feb 11 to 13 in Chandigarh

Water supply to be at low pressure from Feb 11 to 13 in Chandigarh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:19 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
The water supply will be at low pressure during evening hours in the city from February 11 to 13 due to urgent repair and replacement of a pipeline (Phase-III) at Darpan Colony, railway line, Madauli. Besides, there will be a shutdown from February 11 to 13 for 72 hours.

During this shutdown and repair period, there will be no pumping of water from Phase-III (Kajauli) to waterworks, Sector-39, Chandigarh. The MC has requested all residents to co-operate and bear with the inconvenience during this essential maintenance work.

According to the water supply schedule for February 11 and 12, the supply will be at full pressure from 3:30 am to 9 am and at low pressure from 6 pm to 8:30 pm. On February 13, supply will be at full pressure from 4:30 am to 9 am and at low pressure from 6 pm to 8:30 pm.

