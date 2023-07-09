Water supply to be hit in Chandigarh on Monday

Chandigarh, July 9
The water supply will be disrupted in some parts of the Chandigarh on Monday owing to repair work due to damage at Kajauli water works, said an official.
According to a press release by the Municipal Cooperation, "the water supply timings in Chandigarh for July 10th, will be from 4 am to 9 am." The press release further stated that, no water supply will be available in the evening.
The press release further requested that, the citizens should not use drinking water for any other purposes and cooperate with Municipal Corporation Chandigarh.
