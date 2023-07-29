Water woes in Sectors 50, 63

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

Residents of Sectors 50 and 63 have been reeling under a shortage of drinking water.

Some residents of housing societies are not being supplied with water. It may be recalled that the officials concerned had earlier said that the supply of water was interrupted as maintenance of pipelines was under way. But two weeks on, the residents are still not getting water. “Even underground tanks are not being filled. And on top of that, the water is muddy,” rued Avtar Singh, the president of a housing society.

He noted that some local residents had already brought the matter to the knowledge of Mayor Anup Gupta and area councillor Rajinder Sharma, but to no avail.