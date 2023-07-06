Waterlogged, potholed stretch bane of Nagla road residents

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 5

Residents of housing societies on the Nagla road are facing a tough time as waterlogging and potholes on roads have made their life miserable.

Commuting on this narrow, badly-damaged stretch has become extremely difficult with knee-deep water stagnating on the road for days. It has been more than a week that stagnant water is posing risk to two-wheeler riders, especially women and children.

Local residents said pregnant woman and elderly going for medical check-up were worst hit on the badly damaged road.

Residents alleged that the Municipal Council had failed residents of the area.

“Civic body officials only have excuses, no solution. Two-wheeler riders have fallen here on many times. Residents have to commute on this stretch everyday and this is the only road for us,” said Deepmala Kaushik, a resident here.

VP Arora, an office-bearer of the Royal City House Owners’ Welfare Association, said, “We have submitted written complaints to the MC office several times, but no one acts on them. Now that the situation has turned grave, we have deployed an earth mover on our own to repair the road a little bit.”

Residents today held a protest against the civic body authorities over the poor condition of the road.

Ravneet Singh, Executive Officer, Zirakpur Municipal Council, said, “The estimate of cost for the recarpeting of the road has been passed. The process is in the tendering stage. The road recarpeting will begin in September after monsoon season.

Residents have staged protest demonstration several time here but no action is being taken for years.