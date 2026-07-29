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Home / Chandigarh / Waterlogging at Sec 26 mandi hits business; traders demand solution

Waterlogging at Sec 26 mandi hits business; traders demand solution

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:40 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Waterlogging at one of the entrances to the grain market opposite the Police Lines in Sector 26 after heavy rain in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Heavy rain has once again exposed the problem of waterlogging at the grain market in Sector 26. Traders, transporters and labourers blamed flooded roads, open drains and poor sanitation for disrupting business and making movement within the market difficult. They said water accumulated in large parts of the market after every spell of heavy rain, which discouraged customers from visiting the mandi.

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Jashwant, a trader at the market, said waterlogging had become an annual problem that continued despite repeated complaints. “Wwaterlogging in the grain market affects the rate, demand and supply. We have complained about it frequently, but no one has taken action,” he said.

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Ramesh Kumar, a trader from Sector 22, said heavy rain impacted daily business. “Whenever it rains heavily, the market gets flooded. Customers avoid coming here because they don’t want to walk through water. It affects our daily business,” he said.

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Transporters also highlighted the problems posed by waterlogging. Monu, a transporter, said, “Several open drains in the market pose a serious risk to vehicles.” Keshav Singh, a truck driver from Punjab, said loading-unloading operations become difficult during waterlogging. “Labourers often do not turn up during heavy rain. Roads become slippery, vehicles get stuck in traffic jams and deliveries get delayed,” he said.

Labourers working in the market said carrying heavy grain sacks through waterlogged lanes was physically tiring. Rahul Khokar, a labourer from Faridabad, said, “It becomes very difficult to carry heavy grain bags because of waterlogging. The open drains pollute the surroundings and create a foul smell.”

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Echoing similar sentiments, Vijaypal said waterlogged and slippery roads led to traffic snarls within the market. “There is a lack of hygiene during the rains. The foul smell is frustrating, and it becomes very difficult to work in such an environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials of the Agricultural Marketing Board stated the cleaning operations were being carried out regularly at the mandi. They said that work on upgrading of infrastructure at the mandi would start after the monsoon.

(Writers are interns with The Tribune)

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