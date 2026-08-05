Every spell of rain continues to expose the poor condition of the fruit, vegetable and grain market in Sector 26, with traders, labourers and visitors again grappling with slush, waterlogging and rotten waste. Despite repeated directions from the UT Administration, the city’s main wholesale market continues to struggle with sanitation and waterlogging.

Advertisement

Following the latest rainfall, many parts of the mandi were submerged in muddy slush, making movement difficult for visitors and labourers carrying out loading and unloading operations. Several low-lying areas remained waterlogged for hours, while stagnant rainwater on roads outside the market emitted foul smell, creating inconvenience for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Advertisement

Vendors said that although routine cleaning is carried out, vegetable waste mixed with slush forms slippery slush inside the market.

Advertisement

“Waste turns into slush after every rain, making it difficult for labourers and buyers to move around,” said vendor Ibrar Ahmed.

A visit to the market revealed garbage lying at several locations, while the stench from vegetable refuse mixed with stagnant water engulfed many areas of the mandi. Shopkeepers and traders demanded an upgraded drainage system and renovation of other infrastructure.

Advertisement

The Administration has already prohibited retail vendors from operating inside the wholesale market.

Aman Sharma, a trader, demanded continuous lifting of vegetable waste throughout the day. He also called for mechanised sweeping, regular washing of internal roads and stricter supervision of sanitation contractors.

Mandeep Singh, a resident of Sector 27, said the situation worsened during the monsoon season. “The stench of the garbage becomes unbearable during the rain,” he added.

Residents of Sector 26 Police Lines also complained about the foul smell emanating from garbage dumped around the market.

Rajender Singh, another trader, said the mandi required comprehensive infrastructure upgrades, particularly its drainage network and approach roads.

Officials said works worth Rs 1 crore, including improved drainage, upgraded internal roads, designated parking areas and better traffic management, were part of the infrastructure upgrade, which would significantly improve hygiene standards and ease congestion at the wholesale market. They said work was likely to start after the rainy season.