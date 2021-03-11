Covid: In Chandigarh wear your mask now or pay Rs. 500

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Concerned over a slight increase in fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, the UT Administration has decided to make the wearing of mask compulsory in closed environment such as offices, public transport and educational institutions.

Mask must at these places Public transport such as buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws

Cinema halls, shopping malls, department stores and shops

All educational institutions such as colleges, schools, coaching centres and libraries

All government and private offices

All types of indoor gatherings

According to an order issued under the Disaster Management Act by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, the wearing of mask has been made mandatory in public transport such as buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws, cinema halls, shopping malls, department stores, shops, all educational institutions such as colleges, schools, coaching centres and libraries, all government and private offices, and all types of indoor gatherings.

The Adviser directed that non-wearing of mask would be punishable with a fine of Rs. 500. Non-payment of the fine by violators will attract proceedings under Section 188 of the IPC.

The order will come into force with immediate effect and will be applicable until further orders.

Chandigarh sees 9 fresh cases

Chandigarh: The city recorded nine fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. The active case count now stands at 41. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,165. Meanwhile, three persons were cured of the disease. TNS

6 more contract virus in Mohali

Mohali: Six fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the case tally to 95,750, while four patients recovered from the virus. No new death due to the virus was reported from any part of the district on Monday. Of the 95,750 cases reported from the district so far, 94,574 patients have been cured. There are now 28 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,148. TNS

For 2nd day in row, no new case in Panchkula

Panchkula: For the second consecutive day, no new case of Covid surfaced in the district on Monday, keeping the case tally unchanged at 44,158. No new death due to the virus was reported from the district. Of the 44,158 positive cases reported from the district so far, 43,738 patients have been cured. There are now six active cases.The death toll stands at 414. TNS