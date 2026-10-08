Weather cools further in Tricity as yellow alert shifts to weekend

The yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and strong gusty winds issued for Thursday passed without any significant impact in the Chandigarh Tricity till the filing of this report, a day after brief showers brought relief from the heat.

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The weather remained comparatively cooler on Thursday, with an overcast sky and cool breeze keeping daytime temperatures down further.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2°C, 1.7°C lower than Wednesday and 0.9°C below normal. The minimum temperature also fell by 2°C to 22.2°C, though it remained 2.9°C above normal. The city received no fresh rain during the day after recording 7.8 mm in the preceding 24 hours.

Panchkula remained the coolest of the three Tricity cities as well as the coolest in Haryana, recording a maximum of 29.7°C and a minimum of 20.4°C. The maximum and minimum temperatures were 2.1°C and 1.8°C lower than the previous day and night, respectively. Both were the lowest among the reported temperatures in Haryana.

Panchkula had received 16 mm of rain in the preceding 24 hours, but no fresh rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday.

Mohali also turned cooler, with the maximum temperature falling to 31.3°C, 2°C lower than Wednesday. The minimum dropped to 22.7°C, down 1°C from the previous night. No rain was recorded in Mohali during the observation period.

The cooling was more pronounced during the day, with maximum temperatures across the Tricity now below normal. Nights, however, continued to remain warmer than normal.

Humidity also rose sharply in Chandigarh, adding to the moisture-laden feel despite the cooler temperatures. Relative humidity ranged from 59 per cent to 96 per cent, with the maximum touching 96 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has eased the immediate thunderstorm warning while retaining the possibility of weather activity over the weekend. Isolated rain or thunderstorm activity is forecast across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh through October 13.

For the Tricity, maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 30°C on Friday, 29°C on Saturday, 30°C on Sunday, 31°C on Monday and 32°C on Tuesday. Minimum temperatures are likely to remain around 22°C throughout.

The change in weather comes after Wednesday’s brief spell of rain, which broke the preceding dry spell and brought a marked fall in daytime temperatures across the Tricity.