Weather swings in Chandigarh Tricity as days turn warmer, nights cooler

Chandigarh Tricity witnessed another sharp swing in weather on Friday, with daytime temperatures rising even as nights turned significantly cooler. Bright sunshine and higher relative humidity marked the day after a western disturbance passed through the region without any major impact.

Chandigarh and Mohali remained among the hotter stations in Punjab, with the maximum temperature rising to 31°C in Chandigarh, up 1.8°C from Thursday, and 31.8°C in Mohali, a sharp increase of 4.1°C.

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However, the minimum temperature in Chandigarh fell by 4°C in 24 hours to 17°C, while Mohali recorded a minimum of 18.2°C, down 1.8°C from the previous night.

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Panchkula continued to be the coolest part of the Tricity region at night, recording a minimum temperature of 15.7°C, the lowest in Haryana. The minimum temperature was down 4.4°C from the previous night.

The contrasting temperature trend continued despite a rise in daytime readings across Punjab and Haryana. The average maximum temperature rose by 1.5°C in Punjab and 1.8°C in Haryana compared with Thursday. However, daytime temperatures remained below normal by 2.6°C in Punjab and 3.1°C in Haryana.

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The western disturbance had triggered thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and rain at isolated places across Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana during the preceding 24 hours. However, the Tricity remained dry on Friday, with no rain recorded in Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The bright, sunny conditions marked a return to settled weather after Thursday’s early-morning spell of thunder, lightning, gusty winds and isolated hail.

Relative humidity climbs to 92%

Relative humidity in Chandigarh climbed to a maximum of 92%, while the minimum stood at 42%, as sunshine returned after the western disturbance. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31°C, which was 0.7°C below normal, while the minimum temperature of 17°C was 0.9°C below normal.

Mohali recorded the Tricity’s highest maximum temperature at 31.8°C, marking a rise of 4.1°C from the previous day. Its minimum temperature, however, remained relatively low at 18.2°C. The contrast between warmer afternoons and cooler nights continued to define the changing weather pattern.

5-day dry spell ahead

The India Meteorological Department has forecast mainly clear skies across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for the next five days, from October 17 to 21, with no weather warnings in place.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 30°C on Saturday and Sunday before rising to 31°C on Monday and Tuesday and settling at 30°C on Wednesday. Minimum temperatures are forecast to fall further to 17°C on Monday and remain at that level through Wednesday.

With no rain forecast during this period, the Tricity is set to experience a prolonged dry spell, with warm afternoons and cooler nights continuing to shape the weather.