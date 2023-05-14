Web of wires in Baltana an eyesore

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 13

Besides supporting a web of wires, a PSPCL pole near the furniture market in Baltana here graciously lends support to creeper. The black and brown of insulation cables has a dash of green even as it poses threat to road users and local residents here. The loose hanging wires and rusted, open junction boxes are an open invitation to a tragedy.

“There are many such electricity poles with hanging loose wires. These poles and junction boxes are not repaired or taken care of till they catch fire,” said a resident living nearby.

The PSPCL infrastructure is an eyesore as well. Residents said creepers were competing with wires to cover maximum area. Junction boxes are corroded and remain open most of the times, but PSPCL officials are not bothered about it. The situation is such that most of the boxes do not have door and those which have it do not have latches and are tied with wires. As a result, the inside set-up is exposed to the vagaries of weather, electrocution, fire incidents and frequent outages.

Baltana residents requested the PSPCL officials to conduct a survey of the area and make amends in the infrastructure before the rainy season sets in.