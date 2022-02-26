Webinar on training police dogs held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 25

The 3rd Police K-9 Webinar is being organised by the Ministry of Home (MHA) at Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force’s National Training Centre for Dogs and Animals in Bhanu near Chandigarh.

The two-day event was aimed at discussing the training methodology for dogs and their handlers serving with in law enforcement agencies and deliberating upon ways to enhance their efficiency.

Police and military dogs are trained in explosive detection, search and rescue, neutralising and restraining suspects, narcotic detection, etc,

Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, Basic Training Centre, said dogs were force multipliers. Dr David Adbimpe, an odour scientist from the US, talked about the scientific scent training of K9s. Col PK Chug, Consultant Director in the MHA’s K-9 Cell, also addressed the participants.