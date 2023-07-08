Webs of overhead wires an eyesore in City Beautiful

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

Webs of overhead cables and wires tied to poles in different sectors present an ugly look of City Beautiful.

While many of them are dangling from the poles, others are tied on poles in an untidy manner, presenting an ugly sight.

The Municipal Corporation had earlier started removing illegal cables in the city.

Such cables are a threat and can cause road accidents.

MC Councillor Taruna Mehta said, “Telecom and cable TV companies have started the work of laying cables underground. In many sectors, the work has slowed due to rains, so they have put up overhead cables temporarily. If the MC removes them, people will complain of losing TV and internet connections. However, the MC has asked the firms to lay the cables properly.”

Many cable connections cut by the civic body have been restored by the companies concerned. These have again come up on trees and poles.

Within three months after the corporation started a drive against companies for putting up overhead cables in the city, it collected over Rs 12 crore in permission fee from various operators for laying cables underground.

The MC had started removing these in different parts of the city from November 1 last year after the three-month deadline given to the firms to seek permission got over.

There have been reports of mishaps and electricity sparking due to low-lying overhead cables. The issue had also rocked the November MC House meetings then.