Wedding off, planner told to refund advance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Lifestyle Wedding Planner, Chandigarh, to refund Rs 56,000 along with 9 per cent interest to a Panchkula resident whose daughter’s wedding was cancelled due to Covid.

The commission also directed the planner to pay Rs 8,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment and Rs 7,000 as litigation costs.

Dr Yatish Kumar Bansal, in his complaint through advocate Anirudh Gupta, said he had hired the services of the wedding planner for the marriage of his daughter on April 29 and 30, 2021. He said he paid 20 per cent of Rs 2,80,000 as advance. Due to the pandemic-induced restrictions, he called off the wedding and sought refund from the planner, but the latter declined.

The firm did not turn up before the commission and the matter was proceeded ex parte. The commission thus directed the wedding planner to compensate the complainant.

#Panchkula