Week on, two held for theft at Panchkula house

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 19

The Sector 19 crime branch has arrested two persons for stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh from a locked house in Sector 8 here.

The suspects have been identified as Virender Kumar and Pawan Kumar, both natives of Guleria Dhanraj village in Behraich district of UP and presently residing at Budhanpur village in Sector 16 here.

In his complaint to the police, Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Sector 8, stated that on April 12, he had returned to home at 6.40 pm and could not open the main door as it was locked from inside. He said when he peeped through a side window, he found goods inside the house scattered. He said on checking, he found Rs 3 lakh, four silver glasses, silver coins, a small silver bowl, four gold rings, earrings and 1,000 dollars stolen.

A case under Section 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 7 police station against the unidentified thieves.

The Sector 19 crime branch investigated the case and arrested the two suspects on Tuesday and recovered eight silver coins from their possession. They were produced in court today, which remanded them in two-day police custody to recover other stolen items as well as cash.