Well-qualified youngsters in Panchkula rural poll fray

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, October 25

Taking a keen interest in the development of their villages, highly educated youngsters are in the fray for the Zila Parishad, Gram Panchayat, Sarpanch and Panch elections to be held in a phased manner from November 2.

Zila Parishad elections Of 56 candidates in the fray for 10 wards of Zila Parishad, 17 candidates are 12th pass, while 12 each are graduate and postgraduate.

The extent to which the level of education has increased in the villages of Haryana is evident from the enthusiasm of these youngsters, including women, who have academic qualifications as high as BE, BTech, MA and graduation (commerce and law).

Panchkula district will witness elections to 1,189 seats in Barwala, Morni and Raipur Rani.

According to the election portal, among the women candidates for the Zila Parishad elections, Chanchal Sharma (Ward 1) and Ruchi Sharma (Ward 5) are holding Master of Laws (LLM) degrees. The Backward Class (BC) candidate from Ward No. 6, Balwinder Singh, also has an LLM degree. Sublesh Devi, also a BC candidate, has a masters degree in social work. In Ward No. 9, Mala Rani, an SC candidate, holds an LLM degree.

For the election to 137 seats of Block Samiti in the district, there are 70 men and 67 women candidates. Twentyone seats are for SC, 41 seats for BC and 75 seats for general category. In Ward No. 7, Khushboo Rana from Shahpur village, who is a postgraduate, has filed her nomination as a general category candidate. Nisha Devi from Ward No. 6 of Morni holds an MSc degree. Sandeep Chaudhary from Ward No. 7 of Pinjore has a BTech degree. Mandeep Chaudhary, who has filed his nomination from the same ward (Backward Class-B category), is an MBA. From Ward No. 10 of Raipur Rani, Swati has done MSc.

There will be elections to 620 seats of panches and sarpanches, including 341 men and 279 women. Of the candidates in the fray, 148 are 12th pass and 11 graduate or postgraduate. Rari Devi Sharma from Bhoj Koti of Morni is an MA.

