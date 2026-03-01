West Asia crisis: Chandigarh Admn may reintroduce kerosene for BPL families

Amid the West Asia crisis, the UT Administration may reintroduce kerosene as a temporary relief measure for economically weaker sections. Long queues outside gas agencies continue across the city, as the authorities struggle to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to over 3.08 lakh consumers.

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In view of the ongoing West Asia conflict, the Centre has lifted the cap on kerosene allocation for Chandigarh. This may end the city’s decade-long status as a “kerosene-free” city, which had been in place since April 1, 2016. Following the Centre’s notification, the administration has initiated groundwork to restart kerosene distribution as an alternative fuel. Officials are currently screening BPL families to identify beneficiaries in case the LPG shortage worsens. As per official data, Chandigarh has 83,163 BPL households that could potentially be covered under the scheme.

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The Centre has proposed supplying up to three litres of kerosene per BPL household as a temporary arrangement. This could provide immediate relief to vulnerable sections if supply was disrupted.

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The administration may reopen kerosene depots that were shut down nearly 10 years ago. At present, seven such depots may be revived to facilitate kerosene distribution. Officials maintained that there was no immediate shortage of LPG in the city. Supply is continuing as per schedule, and consumers are receiving cylinders within the stipulated time, they claimed, adding that the administration is also promoting PNG (piped natural gas) connections as a long-term alternative. Camps are being organised in collaboration with gas companies to encourage residents to shift to PNG.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in a notification issued on March 29, 2026, has relaxed safety and licensing norms to streamline kerosene storage and distribution. Under the revised rules, public sector oil companies will be allowed to store up to 5,000 litres of kerosene at designated petrol pumps. A maximum of two petrol pumps per district can be authorised for this purpose. Additionally, certain licensing requirements for dealers and transporters have been eased to expedite supply.