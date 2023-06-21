West Bengal Foundation Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

The West Bengal Foundation Day celebrations were organised at the Punjab Raj Bhawan here today. It was the fifth event in the series of state foundation day celebrations being organised under the National Integration initiative (Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat).

Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator, said each state in the country was endowed with unique geographical and natural diversity.

“The spirit of sacrifice is the hallmark of people of Bengal”, he said, adding that the state is the land of immortal freedom fighters.

Earlier, artistes made a breath-taking “Baul” performance.