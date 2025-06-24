Western Command joins hands with IITs to promote defence R&D

The Army’s Western Command has established strategic collaborations with two premier institutions — Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar and IIT Kanpur — to foster joint research, innovation and indigenisation for national defence applications in the pursuit of self-reliance.

IIT Ropar had earlier hosted Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, and other senior officers at a startup and innovation showcase.

The event featured ground-breaking innovations such as unmanned aerial vehicles, first person view drones using virtual reality, drone forensics, electronic warfare solutions and tactical infrastructure technologies. The visit culminated in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between IIT Ropar and Western Command, establishing a structured framework for continued engagement in defence research and development and field-ready innovations.

An MoU was also signed between IIT Kanpur and Western Command, which spans multiple disciplines, including engineering, physical sciences, biomedical sciences, cybersecurity, UAVs and real-time surveillance.

The discussions with leading researchers reflected a shared vision: accelerating indigenous defence technologies through sustained collaboration. These engagements signify a progressive roadmap for academic-military partnerships, blending intellectual capital with operational needs to address national security challenges.