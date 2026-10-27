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Home / Chandigarh / Western disturbance to bring thunderstorm, hail to Chandigarh tricity from October 28–31; yellow alert issued

Western disturbance to bring thunderstorm, hail to Chandigarh tricity from October 28–31; yellow alert issued

IMD forecasts isolated rain on Wednesday, scattered showers on Thursday and Friday and gusty winds, with hailstorms likely at isolated places

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:43 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit Tricity on Wednesday. Tribune file photo
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A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring unsettled weather to Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula from Wednesday through Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds of 40-50 kmph and hailstorms at isolated places on Thursday and Friday.

The weather system is expected to bring isolated rainfall on Wednesday, scattered showers on Thursday and Friday, and isolated rain over the weekend. The forecast indicates a return to dry conditions on Monday.

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The warning comes after another warm and dry day on Tuesday, when Chandigarh and Mohali recorded maximum temperatures of 32.6°C and 32.5°C, respectively. These were among the highest readings across Punjab and Haryana, with Chandigarh recording the second-highest and Mohali the third-highest maximum temperatures in the region. The highest readings were recorded in Bathinda, Punjab, and Faridabad, Haryana, both at 32.7°C.

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Mohali also recorded the highest minimum temperature in Punjab at 15.7°C, while Chandigarh’s minimum stood at 14.7°C. Mohali’s night temperature was among the highest across the two states, second only to Faridabad’s 16.7°C among the listed station readings.

Panchkula continued to be the coolest part of the Tricity, recording a maximum temperature of 30.1°C and a minimum of 13.8°C. Its minimum temperature was among the lower readings recorded across the region.

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Chandigarh’s maximum temperature rose by 1.2°C in 24 hours to 32.6°C, remaining 2.7°C above normal. The minimum temperature fell marginally by 0.3°C to 14.7°C, which was normal. Mohali’s maximum temperature rose by 2.2°C to 32.5°C, while its minimum fell by 0.4°C to 15.7°C. In Panchkula, the maximum temperature rose by 1°C to 30.1°C, while the minimum increased by 0.2°C to 13.8°C.

Relative humidity in Chandigarh dipped marginally, with the maximum recorded at 83% and the minimum at 35%. No rainfall was recorded in the city during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday or between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The forecast for the Tricity puts Wednesday’s maximum and minimum temperatures at 32°C and 15°C, respectively. The maximum temperature is expected to fall to 29°C on Thursday, with a minimum of 15°C, before hovering around 30°C on Friday and Saturday. Minimum temperatures are forecast to remain at 14°C on Friday and Saturday before rising to 15°C on Sunday.

The IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Wednesday, followed by a more intense alert covering isolated hailstorms on Thursday and Friday. A further warning for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds has been issued for Saturday.

With the western disturbance approaching, residents can expect a break from the dry spell, although rainfall is forecast to remain localised rather than widespread.

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