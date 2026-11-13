Wet weekend likely in Chandigarh tricity as temperatures rise above normal

Residents of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula can expect a change in weather over the weekend, with light showers likely at isolated places on Saturday and Sunday.

The mercury is also expected to dip over the next few days, with the minimum temperature forecast to fall to 10°C by Monday and remain there on Tuesday.

The change in weather comes after temperatures rose above normal across the Tricity on Friday. Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 30°C and a minimum of 15.2°C, both 3°C above normal. The maximum relative humidity was 86 per cent and the minimum 41 per cent. The city received no rain during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am or between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Friday.

Mohali recorded a maximum temperature of 29.3°C and a minimum of 17.5°C, while Panchkula registered 28.5°C and 14.6°C, respectively. The minimum temperature in Mohali was 1.9°C above normal, while Chandigarh's was 2.9°C above normal. Panchkula's minimum rose by 1.6°C compared to the previous day.

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The five-day outlook for the Tricity points to a gradual fall in temperatures. The maximum is forecast to drop from 30°C on Saturday to 27°C on Sunday and Monday, and further to 26°C on Tuesday and Wednesday. The minimum is expected to fall from 14°C on Saturday to 12°C on Sunday, 11°C on Monday and 10°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chandigarh has recorded 24 mm of rainfall since October 1, with the seasonal rainfall departure standing at 21.2 per cent.