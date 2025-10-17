What’s so special about this case?’: HC asks petitioner seeking CBI probe into Y Puran Singh’s death

Just about 10 days after senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar “allegedly died by suicide”, the matter on Friday reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court with the filing of a petition in public interest seeking CBI probe.

Taking up the matter, the Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry adjourned the hearing after questioning the PIL-petitioner’s counsel on the guidelines laid down by the Apex Court for transferring matters to an independent body.

At the onset, the counsel for petitioner- Navneet Kumar argued that one of the officials conducting investigation had also committed a suicide, and the incident had shaken the conscience of the society as a whole.

“Senior officials are committing suicide and alleging victimisation and naming more than dozen of senior IPS and IAS officers. As such, it is a matter of concern. Humble submission is that some central agency can conduct a fair investigation.

Responding to the argument, Chief Justice Nagu questioned the counsel on circumstances warranting transfer of investigation to the CBI.

“What is so special about this case? When do we hand over investigation to CBI? Which are those decisions of the Supreme Court? There has to be some extraordinary circumstances”.

The counsel then tried to convince the court by reiterating that the official conducting investigation “against the deceased” had committed a suicide in Haryana. “The investigation is going on at Chandigarh.

Many accused persons, who are heading the districts, have not been transferred from their place of post. It is questionable that the state police will conduct the investigation because more than dozen of senior IPS and IAS officers have been named….”

The court on UT’s behalf was, on the other hand, told that a special investigation team had been constituted SIT under an IPS officer holding the rank of “AG Police”.

There were three other IPS officers in the SIT, along with three DSPs. In all, “there is a team of around 14 persons, which includes technical members carrying out the investigation on a day to day basis,” the Bench was told.

The counsel added the FIR was lodged on October 9 and the petition filed on October 13. “To begin with, the locus of petitioner would be in question. He is a Ludhiana resident and says he was visiting Chandigarh. He read the newspaper and got disturbed. He has been able to show nothing in the entire petition, which would reflect claim of bias, or investigation is flawed, or there is any political interference or the state's interference. These are the parameters laid down by the Supreme Court…”