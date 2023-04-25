Wheat glut in Sirhind markets

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 24

While the procurement of wheat is ongoing at all the procurement centres of the district, tardy lifting has led to a glut in grain markets.

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said as of today, government procurement agencies and private traders had procured 1,91,106 MT of wheat out of 1,92,713 MT that had arrived in the grain markets of the district. A total payment of Rs 309.04 crore has been made to farmers.