Wheat procurement begins in Dera Bassi

Procurement operations for the wheat season commenced on Saturday at Lalru Mandi, one of the largest grain markets in the region, located in the Dera Bassi Sub-Division.

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa inaugurated the procurement season by recording the first official purchase from farmer Karam Singh of Jastana Kalan village. Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa assured the farmers that all necessary arrangements for the purchase of wheat had been put in place and that prompt procurement of dry crops would be ensured.

Appealing to farmers to bring only dry produce to the mandis, Randhawa emphasised that doing so would facilitate smoother and faster procurement by agencies.

Advertisement

Lalru Mandi is the first among seven procurement centres in Dera Bassi constituency to receive crop arrivals this season. The state government has directed procurement agencies to immediately purchase the produce brought by farmers and to ensure payment is transferred into their bank accounts within 48 hours of purchase. In addition, agencies are required to lift the procured wheat within 72 hours to prevent congestion at the mandis.

MLA Randhawa also used the opportunity to urge farmers to avoid stubble burning, citing its harmful impact on the environment and public health. He advised them to request crop residue management machinery from nearby cooperative societies or Agricultural Department officers to manage the leftover stubble responsibly.

Advertisement

He further requested combine harvesting machine operators to operate between 10 am and 6 pm to ensure wheat is harvested with optimal moisture levels suitable for procurement.