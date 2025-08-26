DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / When monsoon rains teach a life lesson

When monsoon rains teach a life lesson

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 250 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
article_Author
Dr Nidhi Sharma
Updated At : 06:24 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Advertisement

As monsoon inundates the City Beautiful, I remember the rains of my childhood. It was the late nineties, after two days of relentless pouring, the clouds had finally allowed the sun to peek through, while still hovering in the sky. It felt like a quiet truce as if the sky had chosen harmony. The season quickly became my favourite.

Advertisement

I remember riding the school bus during this season. My school was close to the Sukhna Lake and I always looked forward to catch a glimpse of the lake waters and sky touching each other, perhaps lost in their private communion.

The school bag used to be heavy but never as heavy as the weight of expectations my folks had from me to be “the best” at everything in school and at home. Yet, on those mornings when the light danced across the school lawn and the wind silently blew through the classroom windows, I longed to watch the clouds and sun play hide and seek, instead of focusing on the gruelling mathematics which made me wince. In those fleeting moments the 10-year-old me believed in the quiet magic of “just being there” with the sun and the clouds.

Advertisement

Nearly three decades later, my favourite season is again upon us, with the sun and the clouds playing their eternal game of hide and seek, and I find myself pondering over with the same questions — Why can't I simply look up and enjoy the beauty of this game? Why must I chase being the best and miss the simple joy of living?

Perhaps, these question plague many of us who are seeking the courage to pause, to breathe and to let the clouds and sun remind us that sometimes life is not about winning and being the best — it’s about “just being there.”

Advertisement

Dr Nidhi Sharma, Chandigarh

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts