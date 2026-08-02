Where daughters are celebrated with trees

In a small village in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district — set inside one of the region’s largest marble mining belts — a tradition began with heartbreak. When Padma Shri awardee Shyam Sundar Paliwal lost his 16-year-old daughter to dehydration, he turned his grief into a local custom: whenever a girl is born in Piplantri, the village plants 111 tree saplings and opens a bank account in her name. Decades on, this single act of remembrance has grown into a forest, a movement, and now a National Award-winning documentary.

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‘Piplantri: A Tale of Eco-Feminism’ has won the 72nd National Film Award, announced last month, for Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values.

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Directed by Suraj Kumar, the documentary follows the story of a village that, before Paliwal’s movement, was known for its marble quarries. Groundwater had sunk very low, the topsoil lay buried under mining dust and there was barely enough farmland left to till.

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The documentary captures the story of a landscape rebuilt tree by tree — groundwater levels climbing back up, native flora and fauna returning and a community that decided a daughter’s birth deserved to be celebrated rather than merely accepted as fate.

Kumar chanced upon the idea while trawling the Internet for ‘a positive story’. His research led him to Paliwal and the story of Piplantri.

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While building the film’s narrative, Kumar felt it needed a perspective beyond the village — proof that Piplantri’s model mattered globally, not just locally. That search led him to Shombi Sharp, then the United Nations Resident Coordinator in India, who had visited Piplantri and participated at its environment festival earlier.

“I watched his address online and was deeply impressed,” Kumar says. Sharp agreed to be interviewed for the film where he explained how Piplantri’s model connected to several UN Sustainable Development Goals — climate action, gender equality, sustainable communities — and echoed the spirit of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

At the heart of the film was an idea Kumar kept returning to: that ecology and feminism were never separate stories in Piplantri — they grew from the same root. “It was about ecology and also about the girl child growing up,” says the filmmaker. “When you plant a tree for a daughter, you’re changing how she’s welcomed into the world. That’s where the concept of feminism comes in.”

The plantation drive, he adds, has helped bring the local temperatures down in the district. The movement has also been connected to Raksha Bandhan — every year, the daughters of Piplantri tie the sacred thread to the trees planted the day they were born, treating them as brothers of their own.

“Visiting Piplantri was much more than a filmmaking experience — it was a life lesson,” Kumar says. “I realised that real change begins not with big policies, but with small acts of compassion and collective responsibility. I returned not just with a film, but with a new perspective on life.”

The film’s festival journey has been substantial. It had its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India 2025 at Goa, under the prestigious Indian Panorama section. It was then selected in the National Competition section of the Mumbai International Film Festival 2026, South Asia’s oldest and largest non-feature film festival dedicated to documentaries, short fiction, and animation.

The film will have its international premiere at the 17th Indian Film Festival of Ireland in September.

Each of these recognitions, Kumar says, has helped the film reach wider audiences and reinforced its message on environmental conservation and women’s empowerment.

Producer Dr Garima Singh calls this one of the most meaningful projects of her career. “The story of celebrating every girl child by planting 111 trees deeply touched me, and I was proud to come on board as its producer,” she says. “Watching the film receive the National Award has been an unforgettable and humbling moment — one of the proudest achievements of my life.”

Paliwal himself sees the recognition as bigger than the film. “This National Award is not just a recognition of a film,” he says. “It is an honour for every daughter, every tree and every villager of Piplantri who has nurtured this movement with love and dedication. I hope this story inspires many more communities to celebrate daughters by protecting them and nature.”