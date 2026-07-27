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Home / Chandigarh / WHO honour for PGI’s tobacco control resource centre

WHO honour for PGI’s tobacco control resource centre

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:35 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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PGIMER Chandigarh. File photo
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The Resource Centre for Tobacco Control (RCTC) at the PGIMER here has received the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director’s Special Recognition Award at the WHO Country Office for India in New Delhi on Saturday.

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The award, announced on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2022, recognises outstanding contributions towards advancing tobacco control through innovation, digital public health, evidence generation and policy support.

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Prof Sonu Goel, president of the centre and Professor at Department of Community Medicine and School of public Health, PGIMER, received the honour from Dr Yvan JF Hutin, WHO Country Representative (Director) for India.

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Conceived as India’s first dedicated digital knowledge repository on tobacco control, the resource centre was set up in 2018 to support the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP). It houses one of India’s most extensive collections of tobacco control legislation, government notifications, policy documents, implementation guidelines, circulars, educational resources and technical materials, making reliable information available on a single national platform.

Over the years, it has organised more than 80 national and regional workshops, webinars, consultations, conferences and summits, equipping nearly 19,000 professionals with the knowledge and skills required to implement evidence-based tobacco control interventions.

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Receiving the honour, Prof Sonu Goel said: “The centre was created with a simple yet powerful vision — to make reliable knowledge accessible to everyone who works to protect public health. Today, that vision has evolved into a national movement connecting policy research, capacity building and innovation. This award motivates us to continue supporting the National Tobacco Control Programme and developing innovative solutions that help move India closer to a tobacco-free future.”

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