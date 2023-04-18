Who prepared the draft of Sports Policy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 17

As the process of formulating Sports Policy has been underway for over a decade, a reply (provided on April 3) to an RTI revealed that of the seven-member committee formed to prepare the draft policy, a majority of are appointed on the basis of ex officio posts or direct appointment. Also, a majority of them have no sports background, said the reply.

The committee comprises the Chairman, Standing Committee of Administrator’s Advisory Council for Sports (Sanjay Tandon, former president of Chandigarh BJP and president of the Union Territory Cricket Association); the president, Chandigarh Golf Club; the president Chandigarh Press Club; the Director Sports; the Joint Director, Sports (JDS); the District Sports Officer (DSO) and a junior badminton coach. It was asked to provide the list of members who contributed in making the draft of the Chandigarh Sports Policy and their sports and administrative experience.

While the RTI reply didn’t mention any record of sports or administrative achievements of the first three members, it said the Directors, Sports, had administrative experience of to run various departments of the, the JDS had experience as assistant professor (in Himachal Pradesh), international boxer and as head of office at sports department. The DSO has experience as international coach in Haryana and in Chandigarh, while the junior badminton coach has the experience of working with the sports department from 1987 to date (on a contract basis).